Hill Kertscher Nabs AT&T Patent Veteran In Atlanta

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- Hill Kertscher & Wharton LLP has boosted its intellectual property team in Atlanta with a new partner who spent significant time at AT&T and Arris. Jerry C. Liu was most recently a partner at Amin Turocy & Watson LLP before joining HKW in January, but he spent more than a decade at AT&T and telecom equipment maker Arris. His work has ranged from patent prosecution to litigation to IP management, and he is a named inventor on 20 patents, HKW said. “Jerry brings a unique mix of elite technical, strategy and litigation skill to our team,” firm co-founder Steve Hill said...

