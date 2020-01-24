Hollywood Agents Say 'Packaging' Doesn't Hurt Writers Guild

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- Hollywood’s major talent agencies urged a California federal judge at a hearing Friday to dump claims by the Writers Guild of America that they're violating antitrust laws by "packaging" talent on film and television projects, saying there's no allegation the practice harmed the guild. At a lengthy hearing in downtown Los Angeles, attorneys for William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency asked U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. to toss the writers' antitrust, racketeering and state law counterclaims. The agencies said that the fees they charge to bundle writers, actors, directors and other film and television project...

