A Robust FCPA Compliance Program Is Imperative In 2020

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- After the 2016 election, some predicted that the new administration would not see white collar crime and enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as a priority.[1] Indeed, President Donald Trump reportedly told then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that “he wanted help scrapping the [FCPA].”[2] Following the 2016 election, a downward trend in traditional white collar prosecutions that actually started in 2012 under the administration of former President Barack Obama continued. Over the last eight years, traditional white collar prosecutions are down by half.[3] Predications of a decline in foreign corruption cases, however, have not yet come to fruition and, in...

