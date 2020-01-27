Nurse Staffing Co. Inks $3.2M Settlement To End OT Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- Advantage RN LLC has agreed to pony up $3.2 million to settle a class action accusing the nurse staffing company of shorting workers on overtime by using a calculation that doesn’t take certain stipends and bonuses into account. Nurse Emily Howell asked a California federal judge on Friday to grant preliminary approval to the settlement to end the suit, which has already been certified as a class action and conditionally certified as a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action. Howell said 406 workers would be able to get a cut of the settlement, adding that the net settlement amount is expected...

