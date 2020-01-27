Ariz. Court Won’t Hear Dispute Over Army Helicopter Design

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- A helicopter manufacturer can’t proceed with its lawsuit accusing the U.S. Army of unfairly blocking it from proposing designs for an armed reconnaissance helicopter after an Arizona federal judge said the court lacked jurisdiction over the dispute. Although Friday’s order from Judge James A. Teilborg is sealed, MD Helicopters Inc. has the option to move for reconsideration or to transfer the case to another court, the docket notes. The Army had issued the solicitation for proposals for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft Competitive Prototype program under its Other Transaction Authority, or OTA, which allows the Pentagon to ink research and prototype...

