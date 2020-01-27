New DOL Guidance Can't Sink Truckers' Collective Action

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- An Arkansas federal judge has refused to dissolve a collective action seeking pay for time P.A.M. Transport Inc. truckers spent in their sleeper berths during long shifts, brushing off a recent U.S. Department of Labor opinion letter the company said showed its policy was legal. U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks denied PAM's bid to decertify the Fair Labor Standards Act collective on Friday, refusing to defer to July DOL guidance that reversed prior policy and let businesses withhold pay for certain time workers spend in their trucks' sleeping quarters. Because he held in a prior ruling denying PAM's motion to dismiss...

