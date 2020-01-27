Stryker Can’t Move Ex-Worker’s Suit From Calif.

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- Medical device maker Stryker Corp. can’t transfer a suit from a former employee seeking to protect himself from potential litigation over a noncompete agreement, a California federal judge ruled, saying the agreement’s forum selection clause is not enforceable. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez on Friday denied a motion by Michigan-based Stryker Corp. and its subsidiary, New Jersey-based Howmedica Osteonics Corp., to dismiss or transfer Peter Eric Pierman’s case and boot it from California to New Jersey federal court because the agreement’s forum selection clause violated state labor code. The clause in the noncompete agreement requiring litigation to take place in either...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS