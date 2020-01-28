Anticipating A Turning Point In US Export Controls For Tech

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- “Throw another qubit in the fridge!” might not be something you’d hear at a party, but the concept soon will factor into the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. Qubit refrigeration is a key element of quantum computing, and along with gate all-around field effect transistor, or GAAFET, technology, reportedly soon will be the subject of new export controls implemented by the U.S. Commerce Department. The anticipated restrictions will be among the first wave of export controls on emerging U.S. technologies that are required under the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, or ECRA, with the likely eventual result that such technologies will...

