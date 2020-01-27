Calif. Tribe Sues Water Districts Over Groundwater Charge

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- Two California water agencies should not be allowed to charge a tribe for groundwater production, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians said in a new lawsuit Friday. The tribe claims that the Coachella Valley Water District and the Desert Water Agency unlawfully imposed a “replenishment assessment charge” against federal laws that reserve the groundwater for the tribe, according to a filing in California federal court. The agencies say the tribes owe more than $230,000 for production of groundwater, but that goes the tribe’s rights as a sovereign authority, according to the filing. “The United States holds land and water rights...

