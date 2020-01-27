Nestle Can't Shake False Ad Suit Over Trans Fat In Creamer

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 1:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has found that Nestle USA Inc. and a group of retail stores must face accusations that they lied about the trans fat content of Coffee-mate brand coffee creamers, saying an amended complaint adequately shows when and where the buyer leading the suit bought the product and that he relied on the labeling. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney wrote that Mark Beasley’s second amended complaint remedies the deficiencies of the first amended complaint she dismissed in September, with a narrowed-down class period and more detailed allegations about Beasley’s own purchases. In his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS