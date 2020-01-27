Bar Louie Files For Ch. 11 With Plans For Auction

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 1:50 PM EST) -- Gastropub chain Bar Louie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Monday after closing 38 of its 134 locations, with plans to sell its remaining assets at auction to pay off roughly $100 million in debt. In court filings, Bar Louie said its secured lenders have agreed to provide an $8 million debtor-in-possession loan to finance its Chapter 11 case. Bar Louie said it hopes to execute a quick auction and exit bankruptcy within 90 days. One of Bar Louie’s creditors will serve as the stalking horse bidder in the upcoming auction, though the name of the creditor and the...

