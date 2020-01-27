Proskauer Can't Shake Stanford Ponzi Suit In Antigua

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has agreed with Proskauer Rose LLP that a $63 million settlement in a case involving the R. Allen Stanford $7 billion Ponzi scheme should apply to liquidators who filed a related case in Antigua and Barbuda, but he held that he cannot compel the Caribbean nation’s court to listen to him. While the January 2019 settlement should have ended further litigation against Proskauer, which formerly employed a partner who represented entities affiliated with the fraud, the Northern District of Texas does not have jurisdiction over the actions of liquidators working in Antigua, according to the Friday order...

