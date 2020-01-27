9th Circ. Won't Revisit Decision To Curb Tribal Police Powers

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit on Friday denied the federal government’s bid for rehearing of a panel decision approving the suppression of evidence obtained by a Crow tribal police officer during a highway stop, sparking a dissent claiming the decision tossed aside decades of precedent backing tribal police. The government had asked the Ninth Circuit to rehear en banc a circuit panel’s March ruling that an officer of the Crow Tribe of Indians didn’t have the right to detain and investigate Joshua James Cooley on a federal highway within the tribe’s Montana reservation once the officer determined that Cooley — who was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS