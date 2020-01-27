Trump Fires New Broadside At Pirate Radio Stations

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has signed into law a piece of legislation cracking down on rogue radio stations. The Preventing Illegal Radio Abuse Through Enforcement Act — which was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives in February 2019 and sailed through the Senate earlier this month — allows the FCC to deal tougher penalties to radio operators that transmit illegal broadcasts, commonly known as pirate radio. Along with heftier fines, the legislation that Trump signed into law on Friday evening requires enforcement sweeps against pirate radio at least once a year in the top five radio markets. Broadcasters who flout licensing rules...

