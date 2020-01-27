Trump Admin Backs Challenge To NJ 'Sanctuary' Directive

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- The White House has weighed in on the side of a New Jersey county challenging the state attorney general’s “sanctuary” directive last year that barred law enforcement agencies from sharing certain information with federal immigration authorities, calling the measure unconstitutional. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest on Friday in New Jersey federal court, backing Ocean County’s claims that Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal overstepped his authority with an order that prohibited sharing information on county inmates with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Trump administration argued that Grewal’s order unlawfully interferes with its ability to conduct enforcement...

