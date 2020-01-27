JLL Guides $64M Sale For Charlotte-Area Industrial Complex

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- An asset manager and real estate investor closed on their $63.75 million purchase of a 1.36-million-square-foot industrial real estate complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. announced Monday. Waterfall Asset Management LLC and real estate investor Somerset Properties closed on the distribution center, buying it from a partnership between New York Life Insurance Co. and LRC Properties, said JLL, which marketed the sale. “We are excited about this acquisition and the opportunity to expand our existing footprint in Charlotte,” Mark White of Somerset Properties said in a statement announcing the deal. The property was originally built as the North...

