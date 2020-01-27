Pharma Cos. Push 9th Circ. To Pause Calif. Pay-For-Delay Law

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- A group of pharmaceutical companies challenging a new California law banning most pay-for-delay settlements between generic and branded drugmakers urged the Ninth Circuit to pause the ban's implementation, saying the measure clashes with court precedent and would subject them to lengthy patent litigation. The Association for Accessible Medicines urged the appeals court in a brief Friday to overrule a federal judge's decision keeping the law in place and denying the group's appeal. The association argued that the lower court ruling conflicts with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2013 landmark decision in FTC v. Actavis, which put the onus on challengers of patent litigation...

