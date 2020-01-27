King & Spalding Says Atty Can't Bar Bad Press In Firing Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP urged a New York federal judge Friday not to reconsider letting it cite media coverage in a former associate's wrongful termination suit against the firm, saying the "unflattering" articles remain relevant to his bid for millions of dollars in would-be earnings. The firm opposed David Joffe's request that the court revisit a September decision to admit expert testimony absolving King & Spalding of responsibility for Joffe's current joblessness in part because of the coverage, which the expert said has hampered his job prospects. Joffe, who represents himself, argued he doesn't have a job because the case has...

