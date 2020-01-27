Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Will Hear Texas-NM Pecos River Evaporation Dispute

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- Texas won its bid Monday to directly address the U.S. Supreme Court in its challenge to a ruling that New Mexico can reduce the amount of Pecos River water delivered to the Lone Star State based on how much evaporated in storage at a reservoir.

While the high court had agreed in October to review a federal "river master's" finding in favor of New Mexico, Texas pushed for oral arguments as well. The justices granted that request Monday, although no hearing date has been set.

The river master is responsible for refereeing Pecos River water disputes, and in September 2018 the...

