Justices Will Hear Texas-NM Pecos River Evaporation Dispute

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- Texas won its bid Monday to directly address the U.S. Supreme Court in its challenge to a ruling that New Mexico can reduce the amount of Pecos River water delivered to the Lone Star State based on how much evaporated in storage at a reservoir. While the high court had agreed in October to review a federal "river master's" finding in favor of New Mexico, Texas pushed for oral arguments as well. The justices granted that request Monday, although no hearing date has been set. The river master is responsible for refereeing Pecos River water disputes, and in September 2018 the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS