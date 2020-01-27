Texas Court Says Bystander Not Liable In Vehicle Crash Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has ruled that "benevolent" drivers who pull over to help stranded motorists in need can't be held liable for and don't have a duty to warn against hazardous conditions involving the stranded motorists' vehicle. Texas' Eighth Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed an Andrews County judge's decision to permanently dismiss negligence claims against Timothy M. White and his employer, Nabors Well Service, doing business as J&C Energy Services Inc., in relation to a 2015 crash that caused numerous injuries to a passenger in a 1996 Chevrolet Suburban. The court said that White, as a bystander, had no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS