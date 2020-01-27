Stan Lee's Biz Partners Call Daughter's Suit 'Grossly Selfish'

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- Stan Lee’s daughter’s lawsuit aiming to regain his intellectual property rights is “a grossly selfish and inconsiderate waste of this court’s time and resources,” the deceased comic book legend’s former business partners have told a California federal court. POW! Entertainment Inc. on Friday said Joan Celia “JC” Lee needs to be sanctioned and her suit dismissed, as it has multiple fatal flaws. Among them, the company said she has no standing to sue, is enforcing a contract that multiple courts have deemed unenforceable and is bringing a cybersquatting claim that “borders on the bizarre.” “The issues and claims raised in this...

