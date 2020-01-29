Virgin Media Loses Appeal Against Watchdog's £7M Fine

Law360, London (January 29, 2020, 2:20 PM GMT) -- Virgin Media failed on Wednesday to upend a £7 million ($9 million) fine imposed by Britain's telecoms regulator for overcharging broadband customers, as a specialist antitrust tribunal ruled that the penalty was “appropriate and proportionate.” The Competition Appeal Tribunal found that Ofcom did not treat Virgin Media Ltd. unfairly when it fined the company for penalizing customers who quit broadband and phone contracts early. Judge Sarah Falk and the two solicitors who joined her on the panel said the incident was not a simple oversight and that the regulator had sent a message to warn other telecoms companies. “While senior management were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS