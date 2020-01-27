Feds Say Ex-Ill. Sen Took Bribes To Back Red-Light Cameras

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 2:25 PM EST) -- Ex-Illinois state Sen. Martin Sandoval was charged in federal court Monday for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for his support for the red-light camera industry. Sandoval, the former chairman of the powerful Senate Transportation Committee, faces charges of bribery and filing a false tax return. Prosecutors say that between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, Sandoval received more than $10,000 in federal benefits for his support, including his “opposing legislation adverse to the interests of the red light camera industry.” In October 2018, prosecutors allege that Sandoval filed a tax return reporting only $125,905 in income while knowing his total...

