High Court Lets Trump Admin Enforce 'Public Charge' Rule

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 1:42 PM EST) -- The Trump administration can implement a rule that penalizes immigrants who may need public benefits, while litigation over the policy continues, the U.S. Supreme Court held Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court approved the DOJ’s request for permission to carry out the rule in a 5-4 decision Monday. (AP) In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court approved the U.S. Department of Justice's emergency request for permission to carry out the so-called public charge rule while a lawsuit continues, giving the government a temporary reprieve from a New York federal judge's order halting the rule across the country. Five federal judges have already...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS