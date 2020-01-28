Zogenix Slips Seizure Drug Stock Drop Claims For Now

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 2:56 PM EST) -- Biopharma company Zogenix has escaped claims for now that it failed its investors by submitting a deficient application for a seizure drug to the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration, a California federal judge said Monday. In his Jan. 24 order, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg dismissed shareholders’ allegations against the company and two of its executives, saying the claims lacked specificity, though he granted the investors leave to amend the proposed securities class action. Judge Seebog said in his order that though investors claimed there were eight misstatements in Zogenix’s FDA application for its drug Fintepla, the investors didn’t even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS