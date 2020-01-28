Ariz. Voting Regs Discriminate Against Minorities: 9th Circ.

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- A divided en banc Ninth Circuit handed a win to the Democratic National Committee on Monday by ruling that Arizona’s rejection of out-of-precinct ballots and a state law preventing third-party ballot collection discriminated against Native American, Hispanic and African American voters in the state. The full circuit court took up the case in January 2019, after a split circuit panel concluded that the DNC hadn't shown that an Arizona law barring most third-party ballot collections and a state policy that calls for discarding votes cast out of precinct would have a significant impact on the participation of minority voters. In a...

