Cboe Wins Exit From VIX Manipulation Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- The Chicago Board Options Exchange won a permanent escape Monday from multidistrict litigation brought by investors over the exchange's alleged manipulation of its volatility index after an Illinois federal judge ruled that securities and commodities fraud claims couldn't stick. Investors had contended that several anonymous individuals illegally influenced Cboe's special opening quotation — which is used to calculate settlement prices of options and futures that are traded based on the volatility index, or VIX — and that Cboe knew about it but ignored this manipulation because the exchange profited from it. Monday marked the second time U.S. District Judge Manish S....

