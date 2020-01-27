Target's $7M Robocall Deal With Class Of 240K Gets Final OK

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge granted final approval Monday to Target Corp.'s $7.05 million deal with a nationwide class of about 240,000 individuals who claim the retail giant violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by calling consumers' cellphones using an automated dialing system. U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis granted final approval to the settlement, which offers $70 to each valid claimant and provides for $1.9 million in attorney fees. "We are pleased with the court's ruling today," co-counsel for the class, Evan Meyers of McGuire Law PC, told Law360. In 2016, lead plaintiff Israel Garcia slapped Minneapolis-based Target with a proposed...

