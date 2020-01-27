VW's $57M Suspension Defect Deal With Drivers Gets Final OK

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge signed off Monday on a $57 million settlement to end a class action alleging Volkswagen knowingly sold CC model sedans with suspension defects, netting the consumers' attorneys $7.7 million in fees and expenses. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. granted final approval on the $57 million deal that included free tire rotations and reimbursements for previous rotations for consumers, as well as approximately $7.7 million in attorney fees and expense reimbursements for class counsel Podhurst Orseck PA, Kreher & Trapani LLP and Pogust & Braslow LLC. The certified settlement class includes more than 300,000 vehicle owners and lessees....

