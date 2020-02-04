Colo. Wage Rules Present Big Employer Compliance Hurdles

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- On Jan. 22, Colorado finalized rules regulating employee wage payments. The new rules are encompassed in the Colorado Overtime and Minimum Pay Standards Order 36, or COMPS Order,[1] succeeding the currently operative Amended Minimum Wage Order 35.[2] More than just a name change, the new COMPS Order contains the most sweeping revisions to wage regulations that Colorado’s private employers have seen in over 20 years. In past years, generally only the state minimum wage has increased on an annual basis. However, the new COMPS Order impacts both hourly and salaried employees and imposes significant compliance adjustments for employers. These new changes...

