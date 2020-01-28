Cherokee Nation Urges High Court To Take Up Land Trust Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- The Cherokee Nation on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a Tenth Circuit decision that found the federal government can take a parcel of land on the tribe’s former reservation into trust for a separate Cherokee tribe in Oklahoma. The tribe is presenting two questions to the high court, one asking whether Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt overstepped his authority by taking the land into trust for another tribe. The question is important, the tribe said, because it’s dealing with something unprecedented. “Other than the Cherokee Nation, the Nation is aware of no instance where the government has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS