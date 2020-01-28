Airbus Agrees To Settle US, UK, French Bribery Probes

Law360, London (January 28, 2020, 10:58 AM GMT) -- Airbus SE said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with authorities in the U.S., Britain and France to settle a series of bribery and corruption investigations into aircraft sales practices, but refused to disclose the details of the deal. The European aerospace giant said it has reached an agreement in principle with the Serious Fraud Office and authorities in France and the U.S. (AP) The European aerospace giant said it has reached an agreement in principle with Britain’s Serious Fraud Office, the French Parquet National Financier and U.S. authorities over allegations of bribery and corruption as well as questions about its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS