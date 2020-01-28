Blackstone Tries To Topple Competitors With $1.75B Unizo Bid

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 11:59 AM EST) -- Blackstone said Tuesday that it has increased its offer for Unizo to roughly ¥191.6 billion ($1.75 billion) in order to try and usurp a competing proposal from Chitocea Investment, marking the latest in a string of bids from multiple suitors for the Tokyo-based real estate company. The updated bid values Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd. at ¥5,600 per common share, according to a statement from Blackstone, which is making the offer through a Blackstone Real Estate affiliate called Urchin Holdings I Pte. Ltd. It comes in response to a Dec. 22 proposal put forth by Chitocea Investment Co. Ltd. that valued Unizo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS