Gov't Says Nonprofit Members Tied To Cap-And-Trade Deal

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- The Trump administration urged a California federal court Monday to keep a nonprofit in its suit challenging the constitutionality of California’s cap-and-trade agreement with Québec, saying that the nonprofit is linked to the deal through its directors who are state officials. Members of the California Air Resources Board are required to serve on the board of directors for Western Climate Initiative Inc., a nonprofit that provides administrative and technical support to the greenhouse gas emissions trading programs on both sides of the border, establishing the interconnectivity between WCI and the California government, according to the government's brief. WCI can’t claim it...

