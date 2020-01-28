Artist Says Pixar Copied Her 'Tremendously Cool' Unicorn Van

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- A San Francisco-based artist with “a real thing for unicorns” sued Pixar on Monday in California federal court, claiming the Disney-owned animation company wrongfully copied the unicorn-themed design of a van she owns for use in an upcoming fantasy film. Sweet Cicely Daniher accused Pixar of creating a vehicle for the forthcoming animated movie “Onward” that is virtually identical to Daniher’s “tremendously cool, dark blue and/or purple 1972 Chevrolet G10 van, with red shag carpeting, red velour walls and seating, and a white shag carpet roof.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet cicely Daniher (@sweettransam) on Jun...

