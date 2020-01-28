Hemp Co. Says Nev. City Wrongly Denies Permit To Grow Crop

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- Carson City, Nevada, is wrongly trying to block hemp company Tahoe Hemp from growing the crop on city-owned property, costing the company $10 million in 2019, Tahoe Hemp told a Nevada state court. The city purchased the property from a trust for open space, but water rights and the right to use the property for grazing and agricultural purposes remain with the seller, Tahoe Hemp argued in a complaint reported Tuesday by The Reno Gazette Journal; Tahoe Hemp filed the suit on Jan. 15. The seller, the Jimmie Pete Jarrard Children's Trust, entered a lease with Tahoe Hemp to use roughly...

