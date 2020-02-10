Squire Patton Boggs Returns To Italy With High Hopes

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- A decade after its predecessor closed its only Italian office, Squire Patton Boggs has returned to Italy with big plans befitting the firm’s global stature and the country’s traditional prowess in manufacturing and possible post-Brexit role as a financial center. Squire Patton Boggs LLP, one of the world’s biggest law firms, announced in January that it was opening an office in the northern Italian city of Milan — its 15th location in Europe and 45th worldwide. Leading the new office are Galileo Pozzoli, Daniela Sabelli, Ian Tully and Fabrizio Vismara, four partners with multidisciplinary expertise, according to the firm. Their credentials include handling...

