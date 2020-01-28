Georgetown Workers Fight For ERISA Suit Revival At DC Circ.

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- Georgetown University workers have urged the D.C. Circuit to breathe new life into their proposed class action accusing the school of mismanaging their retirement plans, arguing a lower court should have entertained an amended version of their suit. The group of workers on Monday urged the appellate court to reverse U.S. District Judge Rosemary M. Collyer's January 2019 decision axing their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit and a May decision denying their request to amend their complaint to address the faults she found in their pleadings when she tossed the case. Judge Collyer denied the bid to amend the suit...

