Hackers Blitz NFL Twitter Accounts Ahead Of Super Bowl

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- A week before the biggest football game of the year, the National Football League and nearly half of its teams had their social media accounts hacked, with their Twitter pages displaying tweets advertising a hacking group. The tweets, which have since been deleted, claim to have been written by OurMine, a company that bills itself as a “white hat” hacking group that is merely interested in exposing weaknesses rather than stealing data or causing other harm. The tweets promoted cybersecurity services and said “everything is hackable” while displaying the group’s email address. The Chicago Bears are one of several NFL teams...

