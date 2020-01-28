DLA Piper Adds Baker McKenzie Real Estate Atty In Chicago

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- DLA Piper has poached a private equity-focused real estate partner from Baker McKenzie who will broaden the firm's global real estate capabilities in Chicago, DLA Piper announced earlier this month. Matthew Alshouse brings to the firm extensive experience helping foreign clients carry out real estate deals in the United States. Alshouse told Law360 in an interview on Tuesday that he decided to look for a new law firm once he realized his clients, many of whom are based in South Korea, needed more real estate capital markets expertise in addition to a global platform. He said that while Baker McKenzie has that global platform,...

