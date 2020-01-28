Hershey Says Exec Took Trade Secrets To Snack Bar Maker

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Hershey Co. has sued a former executive in Pennsylvania federal court, seeking to claw back more than $600,000 in compensation, alleging that he reneged on promises to stay for two years and stole trade secrets when he jumped ship for snack bar maker Kind. The company on Monday accused Doug Behrens of breaching his employment contracts, saying he must repay his $250,000 cash signing bonus after spending less than the agreed-upon two years at Hershey and that he violated the pact governing his stock awards by emailing himself trade secrets on his way out the door. The company is seeking...

