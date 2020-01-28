GAO Tells Booz Allen Best Value More Just Than Price, Rating

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied Booz Allen Hamilton’s protest over a $26.2 million Veterans Health Agency support deal, saying a contracting officer had valid reasons to reject the company despite its having offered a lower price and identical technical rating to awardee Cognosante LLC. More can go into a best-value contract decision than just written adjectival ratings and price, the GAO found, saying a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contracting officer reasonably picked Cognosante based on the company’s expertise in helping to establish “high reliability organizations.” The Jan. 15 decision was made public Monday. “As the agency correctly points...

