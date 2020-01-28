Opioid MDL Special Master Sets Data Production Guidelines

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- A special master in the opioid multidistrict litigation in Ohio on Monday outlined what data pharmacies have to turn over to local governments in the litigation, including information on non-opioids that are associated with "doctor-shopping." Special Master David Cohen said that the pharmacies have to produce data for 14 benzodiazepines and four muscle relaxers, along with the prescription data for opioids. According to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, the most glaring "red flag" combinations involve mixing opioids with a benzodiazepine and a muscle relaxer, Cohen said. The pharmacies had previously agreed to release data for a sedative called alprazolam and for...

