Texas Panel Urged To Revive Winstead Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court panel on Wednesday put a contested expert report front and center as it questioned whether a Dallas-based bank can support claims that Winstead PC made “countless mistakes and misrepresentations” when handling the structuring of a $62 million loan workout and foreclosure. The Fifth Court of Appeals panel asked NexBank SSB to detail what evidence it has other than the contested expert testimony to support its claims. NexBank wants the court to revive its case against Winstead after a Dallas County district court judge threw out its malpractice and negligence claims with no opinion in 2018. The bank claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS