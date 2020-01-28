Roche Cyrulnik, Kirby McInerney Bid For Lead In Bitcoin Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- Three sets of firms are vying to be interim class counsel in a consolidated blockbuster bitcoin manipulation case in New York federal court, with newly formed Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP, Kirby McInerney LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP in the running. Four cases were consolidated on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York with overlapping allegations that Tether, the issuer of a "stablecoin" cryptocurrency of the same name, and cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex engaged in a "part-fraud, part-pump-and-dump, and part-money laundering" scheme that eventually cost cryptocurrency investors hundreds of billions of dollars. Later Monday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS