6th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Brake Co. Worker's Age Bias Claim

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has refused to revive a fired brake manufacturer worker's state law claims alleging she was wrongly fired because of her age, rejecting her argument that one of two drug tests she failed shouldn't have counted towards her termination. A three-judge panel on Tuesday rejected Carolyn Coultas' challenge to a lower court's dismissal of her Ohio state law age bias and wrongful termination claims against Carlisle Brake & Friction Inc. Coultas had been successful on an Employee Retirement Income Security Act claim at the lower court, but she additionally challenged some aspects of that judgment at the appellate court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS