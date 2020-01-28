Insurer Says Worker's Medical Pot Claim Barred By Fed. Law

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- An injured worker using pot to treat his chronic pain cannot pursue a workers' compensation claim because the Controlled Substances Act preempts Massachusetts' medical marijuana law, an insurer told the Bay State's highest court Tuesday. The case marks the latest instance of a state appellate court examining whether federal drug policy bars employers and insurers from reimbursing employees for state-legal medical cannabis after suffering workplace injuries. Even as more state medical marijuana programs come online, jurists have remained split on the issue, with divergent rulings coming out of Maine and New Jersey appeals courts within the last 18 months. Central Mutual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS