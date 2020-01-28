Chubb Unit Needn't Cover Lab's $3.3M TCPA Deal

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday that a Chubb Ltd. unit has no obligation to cover a $3.3 million class action settlement over unsolicited fax advertisements sent by a lab that sterilizes medical devices, finding that coverage is clearly barred by a policy exclusion for intentional conduct. U.S. District Judge John Lee granted Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Co.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings in its dispute with its policyholder, Colorado-based Mesa Laboratories Inc., concluding that the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify the lab. The case arose after Federal declined to cover Mesa's costs to defend and settle...

