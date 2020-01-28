Greenberg Traurig Steers KBS REIT's $311M Office Park Sale

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP represented a KBS real estate investment trust in connection with its $311 million sale of a six-building office park in New Jersey, a matter KBS announced Tuesday. KBS Real Estate Investment Trust II sold the Park Avenue at Morris County, which has a total of 1.19 million square feet and is located at 100-600 Campus Drive in Florham Park. KBS did not disclose the buyer, only saying a “private buyer” picked up the property. “By incorporating a broad spectrum of desirable features into this preeminent office park, we were successful in significantly driving new leases and renewals at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS