Ex-Ill. State Senator Pleads Guilty To $250K Bribery Charges

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- Former Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval pled guilty Tuesday to accepting bribes in exchange for acting as a “protector” for the red-light camera industry and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in an ongoing federal investigation into public corruption in Illinois. Sandoval, 56, faces up to 13 years in prison after admitting in court that he accepted money in exchange for using his power as both a state legislator and as chairman of the Illinois Senate’s powerful transportation committee to advance the interests of a Chicago-area red-light camera company. That company isn’t named in the charges, but Sandoval identified it while speaking...

